Sterling K. Brown recently got candid with Jennifer Hudson while spilling details on his celeb crush — who surprisingly became his co-star years later.

During an episode of Hudson's eponymous talk series, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' the Emmy Award-winning actor sat alongside his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, while recalling a scenario years ago where Brown was infatuated by Jennifer Lopez during the height of her single, "Love Don't Cost A Thing."

Years later, the two would be casted together to play in the sci-fi thriller 'Atlas.' That said, it nearly caused quite a stir in the early years of Brown and Bathe's young relationship, prior to marriage.

"Is it true y'all broke up over Jennifer Lopez?" Hudson, 43, asked the now-married couple. "Who told you that?" Bathe asked, before laughing loudly. The two confirmed the rumor was true.

"I was watching her first video — what was her first video that came on MTV?" the actor asked, before his wife answered boldly, "Love Don't Cost A Thing!"

"We had just gone out, we were living in New York City, we were in grad school, and we had gone to see a Broadway play and we came back to my place and my roommate was playing the video on MTV," the "Atlas" actor explained.

"Now I'm a fan of Jennifer Lopez's dancing, and I was watching the video and I knew my young...21, 22-year-old girlfriend was looking at me watch the video. And I know I'm not supposed to have a reaction. In trying NOT to have a reaction, what had happened was, my eyes began to water," the 'This is Us' alum recalled.

His now wife — who appears to remember the incident vividly — chimes in saying, "Otherwise known as, TEARS! I turn around and my boyfriend is weeping, tears like big fat [tears]," the actress detailed. "And I'm looking and she's just a shakin' and a shimming, and he's just crying. I said 'Oh no, I got to go.' "

Bathe, 48, continued, telling the 'Dreamgirls' star, "I said, 'You crying over somebody else's booty... in front of me?' " That said, the conversation also took a turn, where Bathe revealed her celeb crush as Boris Kodjoe.

In another turn of events, the couple detailed Bathe's run-in with Kodjoe — who she ended up having a "love scene" with years later in the film, 'All About Us,' which seemingly had Brown shaken in return.

"That must have been so hard for you to have naked meat on Boris' chest," he joked, referring to an intimate scene that she planned to wear "pasties" for, but they wouldn't stay on.

Despite their run-ins with celebs in tense moments, the two have remained happily married. The Hollywood duo met in 1998 before eloping in 2006, and had a large wedding a year later.

The loving couple share two children together: Andrew, 12, and Amare, 8.