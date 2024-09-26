Hoda Kotb is making an emotional departure from anchoring NBC's 'Today' show after a 17 year streak as host.

The NBC star wrote a letter to the staff of the morning show informing them that the choice to leave has been a painful choice to make, and added that her career has proven to be meaningful in her life.

Although Kotb won't be hosting anymore, she will reportedly remain on staff as she navigates family matters, which include giving attention to her daughters, Haley and Hope.

"As I write this, my heart is all over the map," Kotb, 60, wrote Thursday per 'Today.' "I know I'm making the right decision, but it's a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I'm feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it's time for me to leave the show."

"My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I'm ready and excited."

According to the media outlet, the journalist will remain in her current role through the start of 2025, but she won't be completely absent from the team.

Kotb wrote: "Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I'll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

The mother of two has co-anchored NBC News' 'Today; along with fellow hosts Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager — taking the record for being the first-ever female trio of the fan favorite a.m. talk show.

It was February 2023 when Kotb temporarily parted ways with the series due to her now 4-year-old daughter, Hope, falling ill with a medical crisis that reportedly landed her in the intensive care unit for several days.

"Any parent who's been through a scary thing with their child understands. It's like you just can't believe that your child's sick. You can't believe that there's nothing you can do. You can't believe that no matter what you do, you can't will it away or protect her, or all the things that we're supposed to be doing as parents. And it's a position I've never found myself in," the NBC News anchor told 'PEOPLE' in March.

The family has now begun a journey of focusing on Hope's health, as she has once shared that they were consistently monitoring her condition at one point.

"It's really tricky, because I don't want Hope to get labeled. She's a kid who is so vibrant, and most days everything is totally fine. I don't want people to look at her differently," the host said at that time.