'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' reality star Eduardo Xol has died in his California apartment.

He was 58.

Xol died on Thursday, September 19, days after he was reportedly attacked and stabbed in his home located in downtown Palm Springs, California. Per 'The Desert Sun,' the reality TV star sustained "significant injuries consistent with an assault."

The outlet reported that the 58-year-old was attacked at 12:19 p.m. on September 10.

Per the news outlet, Xol was stabbed on Arenas Road, according to the Riverside County coroner and local police. The interior decorator died at Desert Regional Medical Center.

The Palm Springs Police Department had previously reported receiving a call from a man requesting help in the 400 block of East Arenas Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man in an apartment suffering from significant injuries. The victim proceeded to inform officers that he had been stabbed, however, he didn't identify the assailant. It was reported that he was taken to a local hospital while in stable condition.

Officers later apprehended a man, Richard Joseph Gonzales of Cathedral City, on charges related to attempted murder in connection to the apparent stabbing, per the news outlet.

After investigating, police officials gathered that Gonzales, 34, was the suspect in the incident after Gonzales called police dispatch at 9:13 a.m. that morning claiming to have been assaulted the previous night.

RIP Eduardo Xol

Shocked to hear he was killed. Had such a crush on him. Had some interaction with him on Twitter. Great singer too. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/xKoUsoNKGQ — Jacob Gardner 🥥🌴 (@ThatBoyyJacob1) September 25, 2024

Eduardo Xol was a Mexican-American landscape designer and television personality, best known for his work on the show 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.' He gained recognition for his creative landscaping and design solutions, transforming outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional environments.

Gonzales was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He is currently being held without bail.