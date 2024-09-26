It looks like disgraced musician R. Kelly can relate to what Sean "Diddy" Combs is experiencing following his arrest in relation to sex trafficking and abuse allegations — and he isn't buying any of it.

According to 'RadarOnline,' the R&B phenom — who was convicted of similar charges to the Bad Boy Entertainment boss — refuses to believe a word they tell him about Puffy due to his own experience with federal authorities.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been sentenced to a whopping 30 years in prison following sex trafficking and federal racketeering convictions, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child. Despite his inprisonment, he's consistently claimed his innocence.

"I don't believe none of this s***t. You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I'm not gonna believe [it]," the 57-year-old stated, per the media outlet.

"Cause I'm in it now, and I know what they did," the "Slow Wind" singer expressed.

The imprisoned crooner also insists that federal agents raided the rap mogul's Miami and Los Angeles homes back in March because agents were "mad because he's flagrant" with his wealth. The Chicago, Illinois, native explained that Diddy should "take the federal probe seriously" because celebs are "being hunted" whether allegations are true or false.

Kelly continued: "[This is] crazy. [People] out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other [stuff] on the radio and everything else, but they a*s could be next," the "Ignition" songwriter suggested.

"That's what's so [messed] up about it. They so stupid they don't even realize the moves that's going on."

In most recent Diddy news, the 54-year-old is expected to testify in his sex trafficking and racketeering criminal trial. A new documentary from TMZ, 'The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,' premiered on Thursday, September 26, on Tubi.

'ENSTARZ' reported that the father of seven is "strong, healthy, confident, and focused on his defense," according to Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo.