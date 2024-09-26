Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to testify in his sex trafficking and racketeering criminal trial.

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed his client will take the stand in a new 'TMZ' documentary. The doc, 'The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,' premieres on Thursday, September 26, on Tubi.

"I don't know that I could keep him off the stand," Agnifilo said in a preview clip shared by 'TMZ' Thursday. "I think he is very eager to tell his story."

He added how he thinks Diddy "will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video." The video in question was the hotel surveillance footage of the Bad Boy Records' founder brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in Los Angeles in 2016.

"He has his story, and he has a story that, I think, only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real time. It's a human story. It's a story of love, it's a story of hurt, it's a story of heartbreak. When he describes that relationship, the word he uses more than any other word is heartbreak. He was heartbroken," Agnifilo continued. "She was heartbroken."

The "Me & U" singer's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told 'US Weekly' in a statement: "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Read more: Diddy And His Head of Security Accused Of Drugging And Recording Violent Sexual Abuse In A New Lawsuit

Diddy, 54, was arrested on September 16, facing charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution. After an investigation earlier this year, federal authorities raided his homes in March, leading to his indictment. He has been denied bail twice and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

Agnifilo revealed that the father of seven is "strong, healthy, confident, and focused on his defense," dismissing rumors that he was placed on suicide watch. Agnifilo reassured the public that this was simply a precautionary measure for high-profile inmates.