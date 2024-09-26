Pink has finally broken her silence on rumors that she strategically wiped her social media clean amid the shocking arrest of embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

As the Bad Boy Records' tycoon faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges, rumors began to spread like wildfire of fellow celebs mysteriously wiping their social media's clean, including Usher, Megan Fox, and the "Try" singer.

Fans began to speculate whether the timely maneuver has anything to do with them wanting to distance themselves from the ill-fated rapper due to his fall from grace.

Hours ago, Pink — real name Alecia Beth Moore — posted a message to fans on her Instagram in order to clarify rumors surrounding whether the move was calculated in relation to the rap star's arrest.

"I don't know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!!" the singer exclaimed. She did not name any person in particular.

"There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I've met people in passing, I'm not associated with any of the people mentioned," the 45-year-old wrote late Wednesday night. The post, which received over 90K likes, was kept secure with a closed comment section.

The "There You Go" songstress' Twitter, now known as X — which she's had since 2009 — currently features just two tweets, one of which pertains to the election that she reposted back in 2017. The second remaining post is a retweet by a fan stemming back to 2016.

In other celebs who wiped their account news, Usher, 45, gave a public explanation for his bizarre reset — and maintains that fans may have overreacted just a little — or maybe a lot.

Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂 See you tonight at Intuit Dome ✌🏾👀✌🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2024

"Account got hacked and d**n y'all ran with it! [laughing emojis] See you tonight at Intuit Dome," the "My Way" singer penned September 22. That said, fans weren't much satisfied with that answer either.

"Nobody's buying that dude. You better find yourself a nice non-extradition island to go to and stay there for a while," one suspicious fan wrote. "U got hacked and the hackers decided to delete all your tweets instead of tweeting random stuff?" a second inquired. "Pink said the same thing," a third poked.

As the New York native awaits trial behind bars, 'ENSTARZ' reported that the disgraced rapper has started a hunger strike due to his concerns of being poisoned via meals at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he has been held since his arrest a week ago.

Diddy, 54, who was arrested on September 16, is currently involved in a major legal battle related to accusations of human trafficking and abuse. He plead not guilty.