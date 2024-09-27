Legendary British actress Dame Maggie Smith passed away peacefully at a hospital early Friday morning.

She was 89.

Her 'Sister Act' costar Whoopi Goldberg shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind,' " the veteran actress penned in the post's caption. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the family...RIP."

The tribute garnered over 60,000 likes in one hour and a bevy of comments honoring Smith's legacy.

The post included a snapshot from 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit' where Goldberg played Deloris Van Cartier opposite Smith's Mother Superior. The 1993 sequel to 'Sister Act' was loosely based on the life of Crenshaw High School choir instructor Iris Stevenson.

Smith's other co-stars took to social media to pay their respects.

Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another.… pic.twitter.com/wjJCL7FqWf — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 27, 2024

Rob Lowe, who co-starred with Smith in 'Suddenly, Last Summer,' wrote on Twitter, now X, how he is "saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed."

"I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion," Lowe, 60, wrote. "She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!"

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," the family said of the actress.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

The actress' cause of death has yet to be revealed.