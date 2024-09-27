Legendary British actress Dame Maggie Smith passed away peacefully at a hospital early Friday morning.

She was 89.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said in a statement. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September."

Smith's career began in theater before earning her first BAFTA nomination back in 1958 for the classic melodrama, "Nowhere to Go."

According to the 'BBC,' the actress was nominated for her first Oscar years later in 1963 when she was offered the role of Desdemona by Laurence Olivier, casted to star opposite his Othello, at the National Theatre. Two years later, the production was made into a feature film with the original cast.

Maggie Smith, a two-time Oscar-winning actress, is celebrated for her portrayal of the stern Professor McGonagall in the 'Harry Potter' film series.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," the family said of the actress.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

The actress' cause of death has yet to be revealed.