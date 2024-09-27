Prince Harry found himself shrieking and cursing as he navigated a haunted maze alongside Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night's episode of 'The Tonight Show.' The Duke of Sussex, known for his royal composure, let loose some colorful language during the spooky experience.

The maze, part of the attraction called "Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares" at Rockefeller Center, saw Harry and Fallon face several frightening scenarios. At one point, the prince's words had to be bleeped, as he reacted strongly to the jump scares.

Before entering the maze, Fallon asked Harry, 40, whether he was easily scared. Harry confidently replied, "Not normally," but hinted that this night might be an exception. And it certainly was, as Harry screamed and swore his way through the dark corridors, asking for Fallon when the lights went out.

Night-vision cameras captured the father of two reacting to actors in creepy costumes, with Harry humorously asserting that he's not afraid of pandas, despite obvious fear on his face. At one point, a zombie in a suit startled Harry, to which he lightened the mood by quipping, "Is that Michael Bublé?"

Harry's royal status even took the actors by surprise, with one performer visibly shocked upon realizing they had just frightened a prince. They excitedly shared the moment with a colleague, thrilled at their brush with royalty.

The haunted maze, according to its website, consists of "ten spine-chilling rooms" filled with terrifying characters, from mad scientists to malfunctioning robots.

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' premieres week nights at 11:35/10:35 p.m. on NBC.