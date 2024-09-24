At the Clinton Foundation's Global Initiative in New York, Prince Harry spoke out about his concerns regarding social media and the influence it has on young people in a powerful speech.

While his relationship with the rest of the royal family may still be fraught, Prince Harry is still working to bring positive messages to the world.

The father of two expressed concerns over the growing influence of digital media on young minds, highlighting the responsibility of both parents and tech companies in safeguarding children from its harmful effects, according to 'Page Six.'

"Some say kids will be kids and that may well be true. Kids may get into trouble – I know a thing or two about that," Harry said. "Our kids are being targeted. The harmful effects of social media are made by design." He also urged both parents and tech leaders to step up, adding, "Whether parent or CEO, we have a duty and responsibility to see our creations through."

The 40-year-old also accused corporations of neglecting their responsibilities toward the younger generation. "Their platforms may be under our fingertips, but we have the fate of the future – their future – in our hands," he said, warning that the promises of digital platforms have instead led to societal harm.

"We were promised a human experience, instead we've been a human experiment," he added.

His wife, Meghan Markle, has echoed these concerns, previously stating, "Our kids are young — they're 3 and 5... all you want to do as parents is protect them." Together, the 'Spare' author and Meghan, 43, have launched The Parents Network, an initiative working with parents who have lost children to the adverse effects of social media.

At the Clinton event, Harry joined other prominent figures like Matt Damon and Jane Goodall. Later in the week, he is also scheduled to participate in events supporting his Lesotho charity and Travalyst.