Prince Harry found himself in an awkward moment at a recent California fundraiser concert when he was mistakenly confused for his brother.

During the One805Live! fundraising concert on Friday, September 20, Prince Harry attended an event in Santa Barbara, California, which supported local first responders. Among the performers was singer Richard Marx, who later interacted with Harry backstage.

Harry, 40, congratulated Marx, saying, "Well done," as seen in an Instagram Story shared by Marx's wife, Daisy Fuentes. However, Fuentes mistakenly tagged Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's Instagram account in her posts instead of Harry and Meghan's inactive account. The tagging mishap, revealed by 'Hello! Magazine,' was not addressed by either Marx or 57-year-old Fuentes.

The concert, hosted by actor Kevin Costner, saw Harry take to the stage to present an award to Loren Courtney, a Santa Barbara County air support pilot. Harry praised Courtney's dedication, highlighting his 22 years of military service and over 10,000 flight hours. "There are people here tonight who are alive because of you," Harry told the audience, honoring Courtney as a hero.

The star-studded event also featured celebrity guests Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Pink, and Rob Lowe. Harry, notably, attended without Meghan Markle, who was not present at the concert.

Interestingly, this event occurred just days after Prince William and Princess Kate shared a rare birthday message for Harry on September 15 via social media, wishing him a happy 40th birthday. The gesture stood out because it marked one of the few times that the royal family publicly acknowledged the birthday of a non-working royal, following years of tension between Harry and the rest of the royal family. Harry and Meghan, 43, stepped back from their official royal duties in 2020, and Harry has since prioritized his family life in California.

According to a source, Harry celebrated his 40th birthday at his Montecito home with a small group of close friends. The insider also shared that while Harry maintains fond memories of the UK, his primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and happiness of his family.