Ex-couple André 3000 and Erykah Badu appear to have a flourishing friendship after sharing the stage for a surprise performance.

Both legendary musicians were seen smiling in their joint photo, alongside their son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, 26, after André brought the singer out as a surprise during a recent concert.

Reports say André 3000 — real name André Lauren Benjamin — brought out Badu during a show in Dallas for his tour in connection to "New Blue Sun," a flute album he released last year.

The "Bag Lady" singer appeared on stage alongside André for the first time in nearly a decade. The two engaged in some improvisation and musical fusion as he played the flute and Badu played the Theremin.

Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, 53, and André, 49, dated during the early days of their careers between 1996 and 1999. She's been vocal about the improvement in their relationship over the years, and says he's become one of her "best friends."

"When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the '90s, we didn't become friends first. We were attracted to each other first...We had stuff in common, but we didn't learn all of that until over the years," the singer said, per 'The Jasmine Brand.'

She added: "Over these years, we've just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman... He's one of my best friends on the planet."

In addition to being the best of friends, both artists have influenced each other's music and aesthetic, blending elements of jazz, funk, and hip hop in innovative ways. The two share one son together who was born in 1997.

Just days ago, Badu posted a video of their performance on Instagram with a caption that simply said: "Co-parenting."

It is unclear whether Badu will accompany André for the remainder of the tour.