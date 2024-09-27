Devin Haney is clapping back at boxing champ Ryan Garcia months after their April showdown in a new lawsuit, reportedly citing emotional distress and more.

Despite Garcia's defeat of Haney — knocking him down three times resulting in his victory by majority decision — 'TMZ Sports' reported that Haney is now suing the undefeated boxer for it.

According to the media outlet, the 25-year-old filed a lawsuit against Garcia citing battery and fraud leading up to the bout — which took place on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The celeb outlet reported that the fight was later ruled a no-contest after officials declared that Garcia had Ostarine in his system.

According to 'WebMD,' Ostarine is a type of drug which is called a selective androgen modulator (SARM), which binds to proteins in the body known as androgen receptors, and tells muscles to grow.

Haney maintains that if he had known that his opponent was on the drug — which has not been FDA approved — he would have never agreed to do the fight. Despite agreeing to fight clean, Haney feels his opponent made misrepresentations that would have otherwise caused him to back out.

Haney is allegedly also suing Golden Boy Promotions — an L.A. based promotional boxing firm established in 2002 by eight-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya – citing a breach of contract.

Per the suit, the San Francisco native is suing for damages, claiming the bout with Garcia caused him "physical injury, reputational damage which will amount to millions of dollars, and emotional and mental distress."

As of this writing, Ryan Garcia has not commented about the lawsuit.