UFC's top puncher Alex Pereira appeared to be outscored by a social media star at a fan event on Friday.

Pereira, known for his powerful strikes, previously outperformed former heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou on the UFC Performance Institute's PowerKube, which measures punch speed. At Fanatics Fest, he tested his strength on a standard punch machine, showcasing his impressive scoring abilities.

However, shortly after Pereira's attempt, streaming star iShowSpeed took on the punch machine and achieved a higher score. Fans were stunned by the live streamer's athletic prowess.

At the Fanatics Fest, both fighters and attendees had the opportunity to test their punch power.

UFC light-heavyweight and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, 37, scored 907, which drew considerable attention from the crowd.

Ain't NO WAY IShowSpeed just bodied UFC champion Alex Pereira's punch score

Yet, it was iShowSpeed's performance that truly stood out.

After defeating Adin Ross in a grappling match, Speed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, scored 921 on the punch machine, 14 more points than the martial artist. The 19-year-old managed to outshine many professional athletes and even requested a UFC debut, despite having minimal professional fighting experience.

Speed just asked Dana White to give him a fight with Alex Pereira for his UFC DEBUT

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), responded to Speed's challenge by suggesting a bout with Adin Ross. However, Speed insisted on fighting Pereira, despite a physical size disparity.

Speed urged White, 55, for a fight with Pereira when White cautioned, "That's a bad idea, have you seen him? He's here, I think when you see him, you'll change your mind."

"I'm ready for my debut, bro," Speed replied. His previous combat experience includes light boxing sparring and a well-publicized charity match against YouTube boxer KSI, who outperformed him.

Pereira has defeated prominent fighters including Israel Adesanya, Jamahal Hill, and Sean Strickland, securing his status as a two-weight champion.

Earlier this year, Pereira achieved a remarkable score of 191,796 on the UFC Performance Institute's PowerKube, far exceeding Francis Ngannou's 2018 record of 129,161 units.

Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Khalil Rountree Jr, according to 'Bleacher Report.' The bout will mark the former kickboxer's third title defense since becoming champion in 2023.