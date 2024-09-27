Barry Williams, now 69, revealed in an interview with 'Us Weekly' that the cast of 'The Brady Bunch' had romantic encounters off-screen. Williams, who played Greg Brady on the iconic show from 1969 to 1974, shared this on the 55th anniversary of the series' debut, confirming that the actors formed connections in real life.

"We all hooked up with each other at some point," Williams stated, clarifying that these interactions didn't necessarily happen during filming. He mentioned that some of the "Brady kids" even dated each other, including the younger cast members.

Williams provided specific examples of these cast relationships, saying, "I dated Maureen [McCormick], and Chris [Knight] dated Eve [Plumb]," referring to their respective characters Marsha, Peter, and Jan. He also mentioned that Michael Lookinland and Susan Olsen, who played the youngest Brady siblings, Bobby and Cindy, once had a "mock wedding" on set.

The romantic crushes weren't limited to the younger cast members. Williams confessed to having had a crush on his TV mom, Florence Henderson, who played Carol Brady. He fondly remembered the bond they shared and how her lively personality attracted him. Williams invited Henderson on a date to a music show, which she accepted, making it a thrilling experience for him.

Recalling the date, Williams mentioned that they were recognized in public, which felt strange. However, they spent the evening discussing music, bands, and the life of touring—conversations that deeply resonated with his passion for music and acting.

At the end of the night, Williams made a bold move and went in for a kiss. "I did go in for a little kiss, and she was nice enough to return it," he recalled, describing the moment as a highlight of his evening.