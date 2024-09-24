It seems Halle Berry and the late pop superstar Prince may have almost been an item.

The Oscar Award-winning actress was recently a guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday night where she recounted the interesting way the "Purple Rain" pop star attempted to grab her attention.

Kimmel first reminded the 'Monster's Ball' actress about late pop icon Michael Jackson asking her on a date, but used fellow singer Babyface as a wingman.

Berry played coy to that memory, however, quickly turned her attention to an incident where Prince asked her out in an interesting way.

"I don't know but I know Prince asked me out on a date," Berry, 58, stated with a chuckle.

"How did Prince ask you," Kimmel, 56, replied. "Was it in person?"

"Yes — sort of," Berry replied. "I was at one of his concerts on Sunset at the Key Club. And he had someone come out with a piece of paper. And you know how kids do — 'Do you like me? Yes or No?' I went, 'Yes!' I mean, I'm at his concert right? Yes!" Berry explained.

"Came back out again. 'Would you go out with me?' " Berry added, offering a suspenseful look to the audience, prompting them to laugh. When Kimmel asked if she checked one of the boxes, the Cleveland, Ohio, native responded, "No. I didn't send the paper back."

When Berry revealed that instead she chose to keep the paper, the host joked, "Can I have it?"

The "'Catwoman' star has proclaimed her happiness while in her current relationship with Grammy Award-winning musician and drummer Van Hunt. The lovebirds have been dating since 2020 and unapologetically reveals that she's "happier than she's ever been" in any relationship.

According to 'Hola,' Berry has been vocal about the positivity in their love and bedroom. The two often share their relationship on social media, including sweet messages and milestone achievements.

Prince, whose real name is Prince Rogers Nelson, died in 2016 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. He was 57.

In 2011, the Minneapolis musician presented an award to Berry at the NAACP Image Awards.