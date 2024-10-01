Christina Aguilera's appearance in a circulating video clip has sparked concern among fans.

The "Genie In a Bottle" hitmaker, 43, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her self-titled album by surprising fans at a workout class at Barry's Bootcamp in West Hollywood. Those who saw the pop singer in person shared video clips of the encounter shortly after her surprise appearance at the gym.

However, one clip that gives a close-up look at Aguilera has sparked concern among fans online, as many were surprised to see her looking "too thin." The singer's appearance also ignited a debate on whether she was healthy or not based on her smaller frame.

Ozempic is not what a girl wants or what a girl needs pic.twitter.com/UbOLt8JQXl — Aaron 🩵 (@ABeardedHero) September 30, 2024

"Unrecognizable. Too thin and her face doesn't look right. Ugh," one wrote, while another commented, "She looks terrible."

Someone else claimed, "She looks like a skeleton dipped in a Cheeto dust. Not a good look."

Several also brought up the diabetes drug Ozempic in the discussion since the medication is proven to make users slim down quickly.

"Christina Aguilera looks straight up anorexic after the Ozempic. Know when to stop!" wrote Joey Mannarino, who reposted the clip that's gaining attention on X, formerly Twitter.

"I miss healthy looking voluptuous Christina Aguilera. She was already aging like fine wine. Ozempic is a demon that should be stopped. It just makes people starve without feeling it," read another comment.

However, a number of fans came to Aguilera's defense, insisting that she looks better now after shedding the extra pounds.

"Nah. It's a big weight loss but she doesn't look anorexic," one fan opined, while another added, "Right? She actually looks gorgeous and healthy."

Another person quipped, "Nah, she looks good. She was chunky for a while."

This wasn't the first time the "Fighter" songstress received criticism for being "unrecognizable." In July, she became the subject of plastic surgery and Ozempic rumors after debuting her "totally different" look.

A month later, she addressed the backlash and body shaming she's received throughout her career in an interview with Glamour. According to her, her self-esteem was pretty much based on "how skinny [she] was" when she was younger. But now she's less affected by everybody's opinion of her body.

