Just weeks after breaking her silence on the Benny Blanco engagement rumors, Selena Gomez raised eyebrows this week after a video of her dancing sensually with Édgar Ramírez surfaced online.

On Monday, Buzzing Pop shared a video clip of the 32-year-old former Disney child star and the 47-year-old Venezuelan actor seemingly engrossed in a steamy dance routine while watching Sabrina Carpenter's performance of "Espresso" at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Selena could be seen smiling and mouthing the lyrics to Carpenter's mega-hit single while shaking her body in front of Ramírez, who also smiles when he spots the camera recording them. The actor is noticeably wrapping both arms around Gomez's body in the clip.

Selena Gomez and ‘Emilia Pérez’ co-star Edgar Ramirez dancing to “Espresso” at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert at MSG.



The video has since gone viral and viewed over 9.9 million times as of this writing. It also sparked discussions in the comments section as many were confused by Gomez's closeness to Ramírez despite being in a romantic relationship with Blanco, 36.

"Benny Blanco punching the air [right now]," one commented on the clip, suggesting that the music producer might have been upset after seeing Gomez with the actor.

"The way Selena and Edgar are dancing, it looks like they are feeling romantic," another user wrote.

"Wasn't she dating Benny Blanco lol??" someone else asked.

A different person remarked, "That looks like a whole lot of messy. Almost like they in a trance or high as hell."

Meanwhile, fans of the singer-actress came to her defense and pointed out that she was just dancing and having fun with her pal.

"Just dancing chill y'all never had fun before," one fan wrote.

"They are just having fun. Edgar is her friend and they worked together," another added, pointing out that the two worked together on the musical comedy "Emilia Pérez."

Gomez herself might have caught wind of all the commotion since she recently made a TikTok Story where she sarcastically wrote, "Omg how dare I dance with my bestie." She also uploaded a fan video featuring her and Ramírez dancing at a Beyoncé concert last year, according to The Independent.

Meanwhile, the music producer has not commented on his girlfriend's viral video.

