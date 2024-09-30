Dave Grohl has finally been spotted in public for the first time since he confessed to siring a baby with another woman.

In photos exclusively obtained and published by Page Six Monday, the 55-year-old Foo Fighters lead singer is seen walking in the parking lot of a Spirit Halloween store in Los Angeles with his 10-year-old daughter Ophelia.

The father-and-daughter duo appeared to have just finished shopping for Halloween decorations based on the cart Grohl was pushing toward their vehicle. The cart contained several shopping bags and one skeleton decor; Ophelia also carried another skeleton decor in her hands, as seen in the snaps.

Based on the photos, the pair opted to dress for comfort for the outing. The "My Hero" hitmaker wore a plain blue T-shirt, a pair of cargo shorts, black Vans and a baseball cap. On the other hand, his daughter sported an oversized black shirt, a pair of light jeans and black sandals.

According to the outlet, which also released video footage of the sighting, Grohl stepped out with Ophelia on Sunday. The two were captured on camera roaming around the store before picking up some items. They were later spotted loading all of their purchases into the singer's pickup truck before driving off.

Grohl's sighting marks his first public appearance since announcing via Instagram on Sept. 11 that he had cheated on his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, and fathered a baby with another woman.

"I've recently become a father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

The former Nirvana drummer, who shares three daughters with Blum — Violet Maye, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia — has not disclosed the identity and any other information about his baby mama.

However, days after his announcement, the New York Post released an exclusive report exposing Grohl's alleged relationship with an adult site artist named Annaliese Nielsen.

Nielsen is reportedly the founder of a website called God's Girls, which features exclusive content from tattoo models. According to her ex-roommate, Tyler Ammons, who spoke with The Post, Annaliese and Dave maintained a relationship for many years.

But in response to the allegation, Nielsen told the outlet that she did not have an extramarital affair with the musician and she was not pregnant with his child.

