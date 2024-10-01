Kristin Cavallari has called off her relationship with Mark Estes.

The 'Laguna Hills' alumna ended her whirlwind romance after going public seven months ago.

On Tuesday's episode of her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast, Cavallari shared why she made the heartbreaking decision.

"Join me for a hard conversation to talk about Mark and I breaking up. Why we broke up, remaining friends, and if I'll start dating again," the caption of the video read on YouTube.

"It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened," Cavallari confessed, admitting how "no one cheated" or was being "mean."

The author called Estes "the best boyfriend I've ever had" but "I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young ... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience."

"I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they're when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that," the 37-year-old added. The Denver, Colorado, native found Estes online, per 'Page Six,' in September 2023. They started dating in February 2024.

In early September on an episode of 'Let's Be Honest,' the TV personality was joined by her boyfriend Estes in a game of "Truth or Drink." The 24-year-old influencer started off "strong" and hot with a burning question about sex -- specifically if she's ever "faked an orgasm."

She denied ever doing that and threw the question back at Estes, who revealed, "You're the best sex I ever had for sure."

The mom of three was surprised by the revelation but admitted that her boyfriend, who is 13 years younger, was also her best sex.

"Yeah, you are," she said, adding that she is "so wildly attracted" to her boyfriend.

"I just think we have really hot sex."

As of this writing, Estes — who is part of Montana Boyz, a TikTok group that has 987,000 followers and 18.4 million likes on the platform and 481,000 followers on Instagram — has not commented on the split.