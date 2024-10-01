Andrew Tate has released a statement celebrating a recent court decision in Romania.

Per a new court ruling, "the Bucharest tribunal court has just ruled to return my 40,000,000 dollars of assets due to a lack of evidence. All my super cars. Gold bars. $3,000,000 in cash. Everything."

On October 1, a Romanian court ruled that Tate, a prominent internet personality, will regain possession of several luxury vehicles valued at approximately four million euros ($4.43 million). These assets were initially confiscated by authorities in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation related to human trafficking accusations.

The seized vehicles include two McLarens, four Ferraris, a Maybach, a Maserati, and a Lamborghini, according to statements from his representatives.

The 37-year-old, who has been on house arrest since August, is currently facing a second round of investigations. The charges include forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering. He continues to deny all allegations against him.

His brother, Tristan Tate, 36, along with four other individuals, are also under investigation. Unlike Andrew, they are currently under judicial supervision, a less severe measure than house arrest. All suspects involved in the case have similarly denied any involvement in criminal activities.

Eugen Vidineac, the brother's defense lawyer, was happy about the update, saying in a statement it "could not have been different, considering the details of the case."

A proud self-described misogynist, the influencer also tweeted on Monday that "Women shouldn't vote because they don't care about issues outside of how THEY feel," according to 'Newsweek.' "They literally can't see the bigger picture for the good of a society and they certainly won't ever sacrifice for it."