Raven-Symoné shared heartbreaking news with her followers on Tuesday morning that her father, Christopher Pearman, has passed away.

The actress posted a throwback family photo on Instagram featuring her father and mother, Lydia (née Gaulden). Along with the picture, she wrote, "My life has been long and abundant. And the path I'm on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face... #christopherbpearman."

In the comment section, one person asked, "Are you saying your dad passed away???? He and I are friends on FB and we are very close and I need to know for real??????????" The former 'View' co-host answered: "Yes ma'am." Fans have since been offering their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Raven and her family during this challenging time.

Christopher Pearman played a pivotal role in the 38-year-old's career.

After working in the media for many years, he shifted his focus to help manage his daughter's career, even directing several episodes of 'That's So Raven' in the early 2000s. Pearman was also behind the musical 'The Destiny of Rose' as both creator and director.

Additionally, Mr. Pearman was a motivational speaker and author. In 2010, he published a book titled 'Dream So Big: A Parent's Guide to Helping Your Child Believe and Achieve.' He stopped managing Raven's career a few years before, recognizing it was time for her to take control of her professional path, something he fully supported.

He once said, "It's like your child saying, 'I'm ready to go to college and do my own thing.' It's like, okay, go ahead."

Raven has always maintained privacy about her family life, something she credits her parents for teaching her.

Mr. Pearman's passing comes almost a year after Raven's brother, Blaize, died from colon cancer. Raven had paid tribute to him, emphasizing the importance of health and well-being, urging people to prioritize screenings, fitness, and mental health care.