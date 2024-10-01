Actor John Amos, who appeared in 'Coming to America' alongside Eddie Murphy amongst a bevy of other films, has died.

He was 84.

Amos' son, K.C. Amos, confirmed his father passed away on August 21 in Los Angeles of natural causes.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," K.C. said in a statement. "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

He added: "My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life.... most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America's Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time."

K.C.'s last post with his father included a selfie of the pair at an event.

"Chillin w Pops @blackhollywoodbci #socialclub Thank you Mel for the #TopNotch treatment," he wrote in the caption back in July.

On Tuesday, his representative also confirmed his death to 'Variety.'

The New Jersey native was best known for his role as the adult Kunta Kinte in 'Roots,' James Evans Sr. on CBS' 'Good Times' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace. Amos also appeared on Broadway and in numerous films in his five-decade career.

His final television appearance came in 'Suits L.A.' — where he played himself for the first time, and his last film appearance was in 'Me Tyme' (2022).

Julia Buchwald, President of Buchwald, said in a statement: "We are so proud to have represented John. He was not only a remarkable talent but also a deeply kind and generous soul. His impact on the industry and those who knew him will never be forgotten."

Prior to delving into acting, Amos served in the New Jersey State National Guard. The Emmy Award nominated actor also played college football with Colorado State University before a brief stint in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Amos, who was married twice, is survived by his two children: Shannon Amos, a writer and producer and Grammy Award nominated director K.C. Amos.