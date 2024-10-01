Halsey has officially settled the legal dispute they were in with their former nanny.

From her several health-related issues to her recent engagement, Halsey has been dealing with a lot in the public eye. Now, one of their longest standing troubles has been put to rest. Since 2022, Halsey has been locked in a legal battle with their former nanny.

According to 'In Touch,' Halsey has settled a long-standing legal dispute with their former nanny, Ashley Funches, following two years of legal battles.

The settlement was finalized on September 26, 2024. The terms of the finalized agreement have not been disclosed to the public. This closure comes over a month before the two were set to appear in trial together. The court date had previously been set for November 12 of this year.

Funches initially sued Halsey in 2022, alleging wrongful termination and discrimination, accusing the artist of violating labor laws. The dispute escalated when Halsey, 30, sought a court order mandating Funches to attend a second deposition. This came after claims that Funches refused to cooperate during the initial proceedings.

Halsey's lawyer emphasized in a statement that, "Defense counsel has tried on countless occasions to secure and confirm the deposition of [Ashley] but has been met with silence or empty promises."

The "Without Me" artist also countered Funches' accusations by claiming the nanny had put their child at risk. A representative for Halsey stated, "These allegations are baseless. This individual's employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey's infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny's care." Furthermore, it was alleged that, "the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care."

Funches, on the other hand, argued that she was overworked, denied overtime pay, and wrongfully dismissed after requesting medical leave, including claims of disability discrimination and retaliation. She also stated that after raising concerns about unpaid overtime, she was given a $5,000 payment without explanation.

Meanwhile, Halsey also sought full physical custody of their son, Ender, after parting ways with Alev Aydin in 2023. Though they pursued full custody, Halsey agreed to share legal custody with Aydin and offered visitation rights.