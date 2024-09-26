Halsey celebrated a late Bi Visibility Day by sharing an update from their hospital bed after enduring a shocking health incident.

The pop superstar reportedly suffered a "very scary" seizure before sharing an Instagram update to their social media following of over 30 million.

Halsey — real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — uploaded a reel laying in the hospital bed alongside new fiancé, Avan Jogia, who laid in a bed beside them.

"Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I'm celebrating by dying with a man by my side," the 29-year-old wrote in the video's caption before clarifying that "dying" was just a joke "for legal reasons."

"We have a whole plan for you guys," the lovebirds confirmed in the video, as they are seen laying down while holding up peace signs. Hours after the Instagram post, the superstar took to Twitter, now X, to update fans on exactly what happened.

"I had a seizure!" the "Lucky" singer revealed. "Very scary! Don't recommend it!"

According to the Mayo Clinic, a seizure is described as a "sudden, uncontrolled burst of energy in the brain." Results of an episode can cause changes in behavior, movement, feelings, and levels of consciousness.

"Please take care of yourself, your health is all we are concerned about! please don't push yourself with this new album, the music/events/shows can always wait <3," one concerned fan wrote in the comment section. "I'm sorry but don't recommend it??" a second fan poked at the singer's sarcasm.

"I wish I could somehow take away at least some of your health issues. You have gone through so much... I hope you health improves as you enter your 30s," a third fan responded, as the singer has long been open about struggling with chronic illnesses.

The singer has endured illness including endometriosis in 2016, followed by Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, all of which they were reportedly diagnosed with in 2022.

On a positive note, they weren't "bi themself" — as fans coined in the comments — seeing as though Halsey's new fiancé, Jogia, 32, was there all along. The singer revealed they got engaged following the 2024 VMAs during a casual chat with 'E! News.'

"Avan is the best; he's one of the best things that's ever happened to me, and, you know, every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel, like, I'm with my best friend, you know what I mean? It's incredible," Halsey told the outlet.

The singer and actor — who goes by she/they pronouns — revealed that they've endured illness most of their adult life, and was worsened by the birth of son, Ender. That said, a source close to 'TMZ' claimed the super star was doing just fine.