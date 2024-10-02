Lamar Odom has opened up about using salmon sperm DNA in order to keep himself looking younger.

The rich and famous are often known for their more unusual beauty routines. Now, Lamar Odom is joining the list of those with unique routines to copy.

According to 'TMZ,' the former NBA star has recently made headlines for incorporating the unusual ingredient into his skincare routine: salmon sperm DNA.

Odom has been undergoing micro-needling treatments that use Rejuran, a product made from salmon sperm DNA, to rejuvenate his skin. The procedure is performed by Dr. Robert Dorfman in Beverly Hills, and it's reportedly a growing trend among celebrities aiming to maintain a youthful appearance.

At around $3,200 per treatment, it's certainly an investment, but Odom is committed to following the trend in his pursuit of a fresher look. Odom isn't the only celebrity turning to this cutting-edge treatment.



Kim Kardashian, his former sister-in-law, also revealed that she has undergone the same procedure in an episode of 'The Kardashians.'

In a recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' Odom's ex-wife Khloé Kardashian has also been reflecting on their relationship in recent episodes. During a candid conversation, Khloé, 40, recalled how Odom pursued her before they began dating.

"The best thing Lamar did — well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things— but when I wouldn't give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager," Khloé shared. "And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn on, it's sexy... you want a little aggressiveness."

While Khloé reflected fondly on Odom's persistence, she expressed reservations about dating again. In the same episode, she revealed her concerns about protecting her children from the potential harm that a new relationship might bring. "I also don't think it's good when we're both comfortable being single, without wanting to date," she explained. "I don't want to [mess] up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially [mess] them up that I don't want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix 'cause so far, people have been very disappointing."

In September 2009, Odom married Khloé after a month of dating in Sept. 2009 after meeting at Ron Artest's party. The mom of 2 filed for divorce from Odom in Dec. 2013.