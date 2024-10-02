DaniLeigh recently shared the heartbreaking news that her father, Vladimir Curiel, has passed away after battling cancer.

The 29-year-old revealed the loss in an emotional message on her Instagram Story, sharing that her father died peacefully with his family by his side early Tuesday morning.

"First off, thank you God for allowing us this time with our father before he left us," she wrote. The "Easy" singer expressed gratitude for her parents' sacrifices and shared that her father's death brought their family closer to God.

In her post, DaniLeigh described the intimate moment when her father passed.

"The way he passed with his kids and wife praying over him and telling our goodbyes as he took his last breath just shows me how God opened his arms wide open to welcome him into heaven," she said. She also thanked Jesus for ending her father's suffering, acknowledging his fight to stay with them and expressing her belief that he is now a guardian angel watching over her.

Born Danielle Leigh Curiel, the singer fondly remembered her father for his gentle nature and kind spirit. She highlighted his purity and softness, which deeply touched those around him.

In a heartfelt tribute, DaniLeigh continued, "Daddy, I love you so much!!! this is a pain I've never felt before." She spoke about the difficult years she has recently endured but expressed hope, knowing her father's light will now guide her. She also shared a touching moment when her daughter, Valour — whom she shares with rapper DaBaby — called her father the day before his passing, repeatedly telling him she loved him, a memory that DaniLeigh promised would stay with them forever.

A week before his death, DaniLeigh asked her followers online to "please pray for my father's life" with the hashtag #Cancerwontwin.