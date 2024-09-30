Broadway star Gavin Creel died on Monday, September 30.

He was 48.

The theater community is mourning the loss of the Broadway star, who is best known for his incredible voice and sensational performances.

Back in July, Creel had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma. John Hopkins Medicine defines sarcomas as "rare cancers that develop in the bones and soft tissues, including fat, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, deep skin tissues and fibrous tissues."

According to 'Broadway World,' he was receiving treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering. His partner, Alex Temple Ward, confirmed his death.

In a 2019 interview, Creel shared his deep passion for theater. "The thing about theatre is that it never goes away. How cool is that? [Shows] will close and new shows will come in and tell new stories, but they will never be gone," he said, per the outlet.

Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002, originating the role of Jimmy Smith in 'Thoroughly Modern Millie,' earning his first Tony Award nomination. He went on to star in productions 'Hair' (Tony Award nomination), 'La Cage Aux Folles,' 'She Loves Me,' 'The Book of Mormon,' and 'Waitress.' His performance as Cornelius Hackl in 'Hello, Dolly!' alongside Bette Midler earned him a Tony Award.

Creel also won an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Elder Price in 'The Book of Mormon.' His most recent stage work included a role in the New York City Center Encores! production of 'Into the Woods,' where he played Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, a role that transferred to Broadway.

Beyond the stage, Creel made a name for himself on television, performing in his PBS concert special 'Stars on Stage' and starring in Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Stories.' He also appeared in 'Eloise at the Plaza' and 'Eloise at Christmastime.'

As a musician, Creel released three original albums: "GoodTimeNation," "Quiet," and "Get Out." Additionally, he co-founded Broadway Impact, a grassroots organization that supported marriage equality, and served on the board of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Findlay, Ohio, native was a graduate of the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, and a 2022 Fellow at the Hermitage Artist Retreat. In his memory, his family has asked for donations to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, with a celebration of his life to be announced at a later date.