Shannon Amos disclosed that she found out about her father's passing through the news just like the public.

"We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you," Shannon shared in a caption under a post on her official Instagram account.

John Amos, widely recognized for his iconic role as James Evans Sr. in 'Good Times,' passed away on August 21 in Los Angeles at the age of 84, due to natural causes. The announcement of his death was made by his son, K.C., on October 1.

In her Instagram post, Shannon expressed, "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

In a previous feature published by 'The Hollywood Reporter' in November 2023, the deep-seated conflict between Amos' children over their father's care and estate was brought to light. Shannon publicly accused her brother, K.C., of mistreating their father, a claim which K.C. firmly denied.

In that feature, Shannon, who transitioned from being an entertainment executive to a medicinal healer, stated that she provided comprehensive evidence to law enforcement in both Colorado and New Jersey to support her allegations. She claimed that her brother took control over their father's affairs, keeping him isolated from family and friends. "This has not only affected me but his grandchildren, his nieces, people he's worked with and friends he's had for decades," she said.

Shannon accused K.C. of impersonating their father in communications, neglecting his health needs, mishandling finances, and diminishing his legacy— all charges K.C. rejected.

In contrast, K.C. explained to 'THR' that his sister had launched an elaborate campaign against him, which he believes was an effort to paint him as "unfit."

Shannon's full statement on Instagram expressed her family's sorrow while thanking everyone for the outpouring of support and requested continued prayers for the family.