It appears that some loose ends may need to be tied up between DaniLeigh's brother and her ex-boo DaBaby.

According to documents obtained by 'InTouch,' Brandon Bills is demanding over $4 million in damages in court in connection to an alleged assault which took place in 2022 at a bowling alley. 'TMZ' reported that the case was put on hold during that time, claiming the victim stopped cooperating with authorities.

In February 2022, the media outlet reported that the rapper and his crew attacked Bills due to an underlying beef which exploded into an all-out brawl at a California bowling alley.

It reportedly started when DaBaby — real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — and Bills got into a verbal exchange face to face. According to the media outlet, it appears that the "Shake Sumn" rap star threw the first punch. The ensuing brawl continued into the establishment's bowling lanes.

Although it was apparent that it was hard for the men to stay on their feet due to the lane's slippery surface, it didn't stop DaBaby's crew from jumping in and both parties engaging in a full blown melee.

The outlet reported that after the fight, Bills stayed on-site to address police despite his bloody face and missing shirt. DaBaby, 32, allegedly left the scene before authorities arrived, and Bills refused to agree to any medical attention.

Now, Bills is seeking $2 million in general damages, in addition to another $2 million in special damages. Bills claims DaBaby attacked him for no reason, while DaBaby maintains that the melee took place as a result of "self defense."

The "Easy" singer's brother alleges that he suffered head injuries, psychological damage, medical bills, and more. The fight comes months after the singer and rapper's public and controversial breakup.

The civil lawsuit was filed against both DaBaby and the bowling establishment. 'TMZ' reported that police began an investigation at that time, however, no charges were ever brought due to Bill's refusal to work with police.

Since then, Bills has reportedly struggled to serve papers to the rapper for months. In response, the judge has approved of DaniLeigh's brother posting an ad in the newspaper as an alternative to serving him legal papers.