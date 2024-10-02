

Luke Bryan shared his opinions about Beyoncé's lack of nominations at the CMAs for her album 'Cowboy Carter.'

Beyoncé thrilled the music world with the release of her first country album 'Cowboy Carter.' While listeners were thrilled with the album, they were shocked to discover that Beyoncé received no nominations for the album at the Country Music Awards. Country music veteran Luke Bryan recently addressed the lack of nominations for Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album at the 2024 CMA Awards, during an interview on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live.' According to "Good Morning America," he believes it is all part of the process.

When asked about the snub, Bryan admitted "it's a tricky question" to address, acknowledging both the controversy and Beyoncé's impact on the country music charts. Bryan praised Beyoncé's venture into country music, noting that "Beyoncé made a country album," which featured the hit single "Texas Hold 'Em." The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and the album 'Cowboy Carter' also topped Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve this in the chart's 60-year history. Despite these accomplishments, the album failed to receive a single nomination at the 2024 CMA Awards.

While Bryan appreciated her contribution, he raised questions about the process. He shared, "I'm all for everybody coming in and making country albums," he said, but added, "Sometimes you don't get nominated." He explained that CMA nominees are selected by a voting body, saying, "Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody's mad about it." He encouraged Beyoncé to engage more with the country music community, suggesting, "Come to an awards show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family, too."

Bryan is not alone in his attitude towards Beyoncé's lack of nominations. Country music legend Dolly Parton, who collaborated with Beyoncé on 'Cowboy Carter,' also defended the album. In an interview with "Variety," Parton called it "a wonderful album" and said Beyoncé can be "very, very proud of" the project. She dismissed the idea that the lack of nominations was intentional, stating, "I don't think it was a matter of shutting out ... on purpose," but noted that traditional country artists may have taken precedence, explaining, "We can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that."