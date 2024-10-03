Alec Baldwin'x film 'Rust' is set to premiere next month at the Energa Camerimage International Film Festival in Poland, three years after the tragic on-set shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The festival screening will be accompanied by a panel discussion featuring director Joel Souza, cinematographer Bianca Cline, and Hutchins' mentor Stephen Lighthill.

"In the panel, following the screening of 'Rust,' the filmmakers will discuss events surrounding the film, offering insight into continuing production after Halyna's death," the festival said. The discussion will focus on Hutchins' artistic vision, the challenges faced by the crew, and the filmmakers' commitment to completing her work.

The panel will also highlight Hutchins' "unique visual style," the role of women in cinematography, and the importance of safety on set.

Hutchins was killed in October 2021 after a prop gun Baldwin was holding accidentally discharged, fatally shooting her and injuring Souza.

Baldwin, 66, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but his case was dismissed in July 2024 due to "egregious discovery violations constituting misconduct," per 'CBS News.' However, the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

In October 2022, production on 'Rust' resumed after Baldwin and the production company reached a settlement with Hutchins' family, with her husband, Matthew Hutchins, serving as an executive producer. Baldwin finished filming in May 2023, later sharing his relief on social media.

The film, set in 1880s Wyoming, follows a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after the accidental killing of a local rancher.

As the world premiere approaches, the 'Rust' screening aims to honor Halyna Hutchins' final work while reigniting conversations about safety in the film industry.