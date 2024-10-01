Mr. Prada Called Out By Social Media for Resemblance to 'Person of Interest' for the Murder of Therapist Abraham Williams
A popular TikToker is being accused of being a "person of interest" in the murder of a therapist by social media.
Baton Rouge therapist William Abraham, 69, was discovered deceased and wrapped in a tarp along a roadside in Tangipahoa Parish in Louisiana.
As authorities began the hunt for Abraham's killer, pictures released by a local Fox network bear a striking resemblance to the TikTok star, according to fans of 'The Shade Room.'
Authorities recently released images of a person of interest (POI) in the case, prompting social media sleuths to speculate that the individual resembles Mr. Prada, known for his comedic content.
The content creator has not been officially named by police.
One social media follower's post on X, formerly Twitter, went viral about the case and the possible connection.
"The big TikTok influencer "Mr. Prada" is currently wanted for investigation for a homicide and Baton Rouge. They saying he offed his therapist," the fan alluded. "This man been spiraling for a year, sad he couldn't get any help," another alleged in the comments.
Back in 2015, the late therapist was accused of molesting a child. These resurfaced claims have only fueled more speculation about the TikToker's possible connection to the murder.
One Twitter user alleged, "Bro I remember when I seen Mr Prada on tt and he cut his hair and eyebrows and I was like this boy is clearly going through sum and ppl laughing now outta no where this boy killed his therapist and "allegedly" the therapist raped someone back in 2015...pls connect the dots." Another similarly echoed, "That Mr Prada boy was reposting SA awareness videos days ago and his therapist got accused of SA. Connect the dots..."
As of this writing, Mr. Prada has not commented on the speculation, which is unsubstantiated and largely stemmed from social media.