Rashee Rice's mother, Marsha Kearney, is facing allegations of stealing a package from a neighbor's porch, just months after being accused of a similar theft earlier this year.

A woman resembling Kearney, with a Kansas City Chief's jersey with "Momma-Rice" on the back, was recently caught on video allegedly stealing two limited-edition Chappell Roan vinyls from a neighbor's porch in Texas.

The incident, which took place on Sunday shortly after the Chiefs' 17-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, occurred only hours after her son sustained a knee injury during the game.

In the video, the woman appears to scope out the area before stopping in front of a neighbor's door and picking up a package.

According to North Richland Hills police, a report for theft was filed, but no arrests have been made, and Kearney's name has not been officially released in connection with the case.

This is not the first time Kearney has faced such accusations. In March, she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly taking 40 items, including household goods, from a man. However, the case was dismissed in June after she completed unspecified conditions set by the court.

Despite attempts by the apartment complex and the package owner to resolve the recent theft privately with Kearney, no resolution has been reached.

Meanwhile, Rashee Rice, who has yet to comment on his mother's alleged involvement, is currently sidelined due to his knee injury. The extent of his injury is still unclear, though it was feared to be a potential ACL tear.

Kearney's latest alleged theft has attracted attention, partly due to Rice's rising NFL profile.

Despite his off-season troubles and this ongoing situation, Rice had been performing well for the Chiefs, with 288 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions this season.