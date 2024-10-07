Sally Field has shared shocking details regarding a decision she had to make regarding her reproductive rights. Now, she's voicing her concern regarding access to abortion and her support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The "Mrs. Doubtfire" star, who reveals she's "been so hesitant" to share her story, did so on Instagram Sunday to explain her pro-choice stance on abortion.

Although she admits she still feels shame around her harrowing experience in undergoing a "life-altering" procedure, the 77-year-old maintains that her story is exactly why she's supporting Harris and Tim Walz.

"I've been so hesitant to do this, to tell my horrific story. It was during a time even worse than now. A time when contraception was not readily available and only if you were married. But I feel that so many women of my generation went through similar, traumatic events and I feel stronger when I think of them," the star penned in the caption of her tell-all video.

"I didn't have a lot of choices in my life, I didn't have a lot of family support in any way, or finances," she explained. The actress claimed that she "had nothing" and "didn't know what was going to be" before she found out she was expecting as a 17-year-old fresh out of high school.

Field detailed that a family doctor drove her and her mother in a "brand new Cadillac" to Tijuana to a "scrungy looking street" at a "scary" location before the man gave her an envelope with cash for the procedure. He informed her to "come right back" to him afterward. "I guess he thought if I were dying, maybe he could help me," she added.

"It was beyond hideous and you know — life altering," Field said. "I had no anesthetic. There was a technician giving me a few puffs of some ether, but he would then take it away so it just made my arms and legs feel numb and weird."

"I felt everything — how much pain I was in. And then I realized that the technician was actually molesting me," she declared.

"So I had to figure out 'How can I make my arms move to push him away?' It was just this absolute pit of shame, and then when it was finished they said, 'Go! Go, go, go, go,' like the building was on fire. And they didn't want me there. It was illegal," she explained.

The actress — who revealed she still feels shame around her story due to growing up in the 50s with the stigma — wrote in the caption that her story is the fundamental reason she is urging the public to "pay attention" to this election. "It's one of the reasons why so many of us are supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," she declared.

She added: "PLEASE. WE CAN'T GO BACK!!," a slogan coined by Harris as a message to push forward in society.

In addition to Emmy Award-winning actress Sally Field, other celebs to publicly endorse the Democratic candidate include Jennifer Lawrence, 34, Oprah Winfrey, 70, Billie Eilish, 22, Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, and Taylor Swift.