Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on reported assault and drug possession charges after an incident which took place in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Police announced Monday that a domestic altercation took place between two people which led to the 29-year-old's arrest. He was later arraigned in Quincy District Court, per 'CBS Sports.'

The East Orange, New Jersey born football star did not play in New England's Week 5 loss against the Miami Dolphins due to his arrest.

Per the news outlet, the player — who signed a 3-year, $24 million contract for the New England team, including a signing bonus in the amount of $6 million — may be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug which appeared to be cocaine.

Following the tense incident, authorities say the reported female victim was immediately treated at the scene. The altercation has prompted prosecutors to ask that the athlete have no contact with the victim in the case, which attorneys agreed to.

Peppers has entered a not guilty plea on all counts, and posted a $2,500 bail. Although the NFL safety has reportedly waived his right to appear in court, he is scheduled to appear before a judge on November 22.

The #Patriots statement on the alleged incident over the weekend: "We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2024

National insider for the NFL, Ian Rapoport of RapSheet on X, released a statement regarding the player's untimely legal run-in, stating: "We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating."

The league stated that they "have no further comment at this time."

It was back in 2022 when Peppers became a key player on the national football team, as he was named team captain for the first time this season. It appears much is expected of him as he entered the big leagues as a first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

The athlete was reportedly battling a shoulder injury during last week's practice, however according to 'CBS Sports', the player's new legal bouts have rendered the player absent from the field altogether during their recent showdown against the Dolphins.