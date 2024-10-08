Dua Lipa's new concoction has divided the internet.

Nearly a year after introducing her viral olive oil ice cream, the 29-year-old British-Albanian pop star revealed a new recipe that's already gaining traction on TikTok: spicy pickle Diet Coke.

In a video shared to her TikTok account over the weekend, Lipa showed her followers how she spices up her Diet Coke while she was dining at a restaurant in Austin, where she performed at Austin City Limits Music Festival Saturday.

Lipa began her demonstration by grabbing a cup full of ice and filling it up with Diet Coke.

She then added what appeared to be one to two tablespoons' worth of pickle juice to the soda before putting a few whole pickles on top of the mixture.

Lipa apparently didn't think it had enough of a kick yet as she added two more ingredients: jalapeño juice and whole jalapeños.

While mixing her drink, Lipa told the camera that people in the restaurant were staring at her. and wondered whether it was because of her bizarre creation.

"Everyone is starting at me," she shared. "The lady in the back is like, 'What the hell is she doing?'"

The "Levitating" hitmaker swirled the drink inside the cup to mix the Diet Coke and juices before taking a sip.

Lipa then handed the spicy soda concoction to her companions for them to try, and they showed various reactions after tasting it.

While some said it wasn't bad, her other pals' sour expressions made it clear that they were not a fan of the drink.

Lipa's latest recipe received similarly mixed reactions in the comments section of her TikTok post.

Some expressed concern for Lipa, while others wondered if she was pulling a prank on her fans.

"Dua, is this a prank!?" one person asked, while another questioned, "Dua, is everything okay?"

"I call it the 'just pour it straight in the toilet,'" a third user wrote, responding to Lipa's caption asking for suggestions for the name of her new drink.

A few TikTok users claimed that they weren't surprised Lipa would like such a drink because she was born to Albanian parents.

"She is just a Balkan girl!" one user commented on her video.

Another described her drink as the "most normal Balkan experience."

But many others said they liked her spicy Diet Coke or were willing to try making it after the success of her olive oil ice cream.

"This is classic sweet, sour, salt and [spicy]! It's the perfect balance for taste!" one person gushed.

A second fan wrote, "Your vanilla ice cream with olive oil suggestion was incredibly good so I gotta try this one too now."

"I would ABSOLUTELY try this just [because] Dua Lipa gave it a shot," another declared.

Someone else joked, "I want to make this, but I don't know where to get pickles that have been on Dua Lipa's hand."

Do you want to try Dua Lipa's spicy pickle Diet Coke recipe? Share your reactions to the drink below.