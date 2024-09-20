Dua Lipa fans are left confused by her carefree energy while they scramble in "worst ever" experience trying to purchase tickets.

The 29-year-old is set to journey on her Radical Optimism World Tour in 2025 and fans are stoked. That said, they're also having the worst time ever simultaneously, while making attempts to bag admission tickets.

Although some were experiencing a nightmarish situation, others were just happy that the singer has finally made a post after almost a week.

According to 'The U.S. Sun' fans have fallen victim to Ticketmaster, as the site struggles with demand leading to long queues, prices being hiked, and the website crashing before purchases can be processed.

In a further blow, the One Kiss singer's devoted fans were outraged to find that resale tickets were being sold at inflated prices. On the other hand, Dua Lipa — real name surprisingly, Dua Lipa — is on cloud 9.

The singer took to Instagram just hours ago sporting a bright red bodysuit and a face and smile full of cheer. "WUUUURLTOOOOUR IS ON SALE NOW!!! + we added some more shows for ya during the presale [red heart emoji] ! so happy...I COULD POP! ~ swipe to see the dates [calendar emoji]."

As joyful as the post was, fans did not hesitate to confront the singer directly about mishaps with tickets. "Still no dates for Portugal?" one fan asked with a sad emoji. "WHERE IS BRASIL???????" a second poked. "if you don't add Poland or Berlin...," another chimed in as a fourth added, "Add more locations!"

The photo dump posted by the Grammy Award-winning artist also featured a sultry hotel room shot, shots of the landscape, outfit pics, BTS footage, and concert tour dates — which apparently couldn't fully satisfy her fan base.

That said — not everyone was upset. got tickets for Auckland night one!! 🥹🩵 im so beyond happy and excited this will be my first concert too i can't waittt," an enthusiastic fan penned.

The Radical Optimism tour has been confirmed for an impressive 68 dates worldwide, with additional dates expected to be announced soon. The lineup currently features two dates in Ireland, two in Liverpool, and two in London, contributing to an expanding schedule of live music in the UK next year.

Find out more about Lipa's tour here.