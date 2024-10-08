Sarah Michelle Gellar will be part of the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot but not in the way fans likely want.

Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr., who also starred in the 1997 and 1998 films, recently confirmed that he will return as Ray Bronson for the upcoming sequel, which left fans excited about a potential onscreen reunion if the actress was also on board for the project.

However, Gellar, 47, told People Sunday that she won't reprise her role as Helen Shivers for the reboot, given that her character was killed in the first movie.

"I am dead," she said of her character.

But even if she won't appear onscreen, Gellar teased that she will still have an "unofficial" role in the production.

"My best friend [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity," the actress said.

She added, "So I'm always the one telling her, 'Well, that would happen, or that wouldn't happen with those characters,' so I do have kind of an unofficial job title."

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress also said that she will likely attend the premiere to show support for the upcoming movie.

Gellar and Prinze starred alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe in the hit 1997 slasher, which centers on four friends who are stalked by a killer.

Hewitt and Prinze were joined by Brandy, Mekhi Phifer, and Matthew Settle in the direct sequel, "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer," released a year later.

Aside from Prinze, the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot is set to star Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, and Jonah Haur-King.

According to People, Hewitt is in talks to join the reboot, but her appearance is still unconfirmed.

Hewitt addressed the sequel back in May, telling Us Weekly that she learned about it from the news.

The actress said at the time that no one had reached out to her yet about returning for the sequel but that she was open to doing so if the story was good.

Hewitt shared with the outlet that she "loved" making the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" films and found filming horror movies "fun."

"It's the best. Julie James was awesome," Hewitt said, referring to her character in the films.

As for the reboot, she noted, "I do think that there's unfinished business there, and so I would be happy to do it."

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" sequel will premiere on July 18, 2025.