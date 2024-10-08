Swizz Beatz is facing a lawsuit for allegedly being gifted millions from known international criminals.

The hip hop producer is being accused of receiving $7.3 million in funds allegedly embezzled by Jho Low and Eric Tan.

According to 'Hip Hop DX,' Swizz Beatz allegedly received the funds between September 2012 and September 2014. The stolen funds were tied to the infamous 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, which also led to charges against Fugees rapper Pras.

The lawsuit claims, "As the 1MDB Fraud was underway, Jho Low became a well-known figure in the Hollywood scene and developed a reputation as a businessman with deep pockets and a penchant for hosting lavish, star-studded parties and group vacations." The plaintiffs, however, are unsure whether Swizz Beatz was aware that the money was stolen, but they are nonetheless demanding that the funds be returned.

Despite the lawsuit, Swizz Beatz — real name Kasseem Daoud Dean — and fellow music producer Timbaland recently announced a major business move.

The duo revealed a partnership between their Verzuz platform and Elon Musk's social media giant X, previously known as Twitter. The announcement came during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where Swizz Beatz, 46, posted photos from the event on June 21, with the captions "We will show you better than tell you" and "Blessings to all."

Despite the excitement surrounding this partnership, it has not been without controversy.

Some fans criticized Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for aligning with X, with accusations that they had "sold out" and suggesting that they should have chosen a different platform. One commenter voiced their skepticism, saying, "It's cool to 'show us' but don't play in our faces and act like folks don't have a valid reason to question this partnership."

The Bronx, New York, native responded to the criticism, per 'VIBE,' noting that, "Nobody said anything before we been on that platform since Verzuz started," indicating that Verzuz had already been using X long before the partnership was made official.

Meanwhile, X CEO Linda Yaccarino expressed her excitement for the collaboration, stating, "X is so proud to partner with trailblazing creators, artists, and entrepreneurs Swizz Beatz & Timbaland... Together we will redefine how consumers engage with their favorite entertainment, one Verzuz at a time."

However, no further details regarding future Verzuz battles have been announced yet.