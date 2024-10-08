Howard Stern Blackface Clip Repeating The N-Word Resurfaces Amid Interview With Kamala Harris: WATCH
It appears an offensive clip featuring Howard Stern has resurfaced and taken social media by storm ahead of the release of his Sirius XM interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
In the 1993 clip, Stern is spotted wearing a brown wig, full black face, white painted lips, and a black suit, as he is asked questions by his sidekick, Robin Quivers. The answers to questions were punchlines that highlighted the N-word.
The sketch was a parody of Ted Danson's blackface performance, which he did alongside his then-girlfriend, Whoopi Goldberg, which came out that same year, per the 'Daily Mail.'
"In honor of Kamala Harris doing an interview with Howard Stern, here are 90 seconds of Stern in blackface repeatedly using the N-word. I'm sure CNN will be outraged by Kamala doing an interview with a flaming racist," user Vince Langman penned on Twitter, now X.
The user shared the insensitive clip over the weekend, and has since gained a jaw-dropping 3.4 million views. "I can't believe I've never seen this until today. How did he get away with this? Wow," one user responded.
"Yikes. Kamala is going on his show? That's like when Biden did the eulogy for the KKK leader," a second fan poked, which the 'Associated Press' deemed "Partly false," as the man was not a Grand Wizard but was a former member of the organization.
"He's always been disgusting. I don't know why anyone would pay to listen to him!" a third fan exclaimed. "Well Kamala isn't Black. She's Indian and Irish," a fourth poked.
Harris' interview on 'The Howard Stern Show' released as a special edition of the show on Tuesday, October 8 at 1 p.m. Harris has been making her way down the campaign trail, as she pushes forward ahead of the 2024 presidential election November 5.
Celebs who endorsed the female candidate include Kerry Washington, 47, Glenn Close, 77, and Michael Ealy, 51, Taylor Swift, 34, and Jessica Alba, 43.