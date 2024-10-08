'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has spoken out against complaints from Kody Brown regarding his daughter Madison's pregnancy.

Kody Brown is currently experiencing a significant rift with several of his children, particularly Madison. Kody expressed that he was frustrated over his exclusion from Madison's third pregnancy announcement. However, according to 'The Blast,' Janelle, his ex-wife, has asserted that Kody bears full responsibility for the current state of his family relationships.

During a recent episode of the hit series, Janelle stated, "The only thing the kids are upset with is the way he has treated the family, the way he has completely ditched out."

Janelle also criticized Kody for his absence since the birth of their granddaughter Evie. "Kody has not been there since Evie was born... And she didn't just want him to drop in and be like, 'Oh, I'm your grandpa!' "

As Madison prepares for her third child, she has reportedly distanced herself from Kody. This became evident during her brother Logan's wedding. According to 'In Touch,' Kody noted, "You saw the way Madison took her kids and scuttled them away from me. She never told me she's going to have a baby."

In defense of his lack of involvement, Kody has previously described it as "unrealistic" on the show for him to maintain a relationship with his grandchildren after Madison relocated to North Carolina. He shared on the episode, "They're purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I did not commit. I am only guilty of not falling madly in love with their mothers."

Despite the ongoing familial discord, Janelle took to social media to celebrate Madison's announcement of her fourth pregnancy, proudly sharing her excitement with the caption, "Pretty dang excited."

Kody reflected on the estrangement, attributing it to the impact of his divorces. He explained, "What has happened is in the divorce — in the divorces — is the ugly finger of blame has come out. 'Dad, you were never at my house.' "

Amidst the tension, Kody has expressed a desire to mend these fractured relationships, stating, "I will work, I will reach out to, I will love those children who will allow me to do it."