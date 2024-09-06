'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' will dissect the scandal surrounding #MomTok.

#MomTok is a popular community on TikTok, featuring a number of Mormon TikTok influencers. However, when rumors of a swinging sex scandal arose involving these influencers, the state of #MomTok was thrown into disarray.

The Hulu series aims to examine the lives of the women following the scandal, revealing aspects that may not have been known, and questions of overall faith.

Here's what happened.

How Did It Start?

According to 'Today,' Taylor Frankie Paul posted a video where she announced that she and her husband were getting a divorce. In the viral video, she stated that she and her husband had been involved in soft swinging.

There were strong boundaries set in the group. The members involved were physically intimate with each other, but they did not have full intercourse. However, Paul stated that she and another member of the group pushed past the boundaries and became both emotionally and physically intimate.

The person that Paul became intimate with was the husband of one of her friends from the #MomTok community.

After The News Broke

After Paul broke news of the swinging scandal, there were major implications for the #MomTok community. For starters, according to the 'Daily Mail,' the revelation of what was happening behind closed doors led to several fights, divorces, and relationship issues.

A major problem that the Mormon influencer community had following the situation was that it became widely believed that everyone in #MomTok was part of the swinging scandal.

In an interview with 'Fox News,' Paul shared, "#MomTok was involved, and then — I guess the public kind of thought everyone was swingers in #MomTok. People were dissecting."

A Change Of Image

With speculation that everyone involved in #MomTok was secretly swinging, many questioned whether or not any part of the seemingly wholesome, put together, religious lives were real.

The women on the show contend they are still aligned with God and live Mormon lives during an interview with 'Yahoo!'

"It's been really interesting to me because I love the religion. I'm part of it, I believe it and it's everything to me. My relationship with God is my focus. Being on a platform where a lot of people see you, especially members of the church, has been hard for me because I constantly think, "What does it mean to be a good Mormon? Do I need to behave this way? Can I not dance this way? How do I need to dress?' Being a part of this show made me realize that being a good member isn't about what it looks like to others. It's whether you're a good person or not," Jen Affleck, Ben Affleck's sister-in-law said.

Paul stated: "I go to church, and my son is going to be blessed here soon. It's really nobody's place to tell me that I can't go to church because I sin."

The Series

The series will continue to shine lights on lesser known parts of the scandal as the eight women become breadwinners for their families and what people get wrong about Mormonism.

The show will focus on influencers Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews and Whitney Leavitt.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is available to stream now on Hulu.