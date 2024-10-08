Kanye West, otherwise known as Ye, has been spotted in Tokyo as he shopped with wife Bianca Censori. This comes after it was widely reported that the couple are planning to divorce after less than two years of marriage.

The couple were spotted wearing coordinating outfits as they went about their shopping trip in Japan's capital on Tuesday. One photo even shows Censori smiling widely at her husband as she placed both hands on his cheeks.

Kanye & Bianca Censori spotted together in Tokyo today 👀🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/V1LvyskhTH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) October 8, 2024

Prior to their Oct. 8 shopping trip, the two were last spotted on Sept. 20 on a shopping trip in Tokyo as well.

It has been widely reported that the two are set to divorce. TMZ reported that the couple split weeks ago, and that the rapper is planning to live in Tokyo after the divorce.

The outlet went on to claim that Ye headed to Australia to spend some time with family after separating with his wife.

The couple married on December 20, 2022, in a private ceremony in California. The marriage took place just a month after Ye's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Initial reports claimed that the marriage was not legally binding. However, this was eventually disputed when it was confirmed that their marriage license does exist.

The pair has since been spotted together publicly numerous times. During these outings, Censori often faced intense scrutiny for the outfits she wore.

During last month's shopping trip in Tokyo, Censori was photographed braless in a local supermarket. The couple were joined by Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, Ye's sons with Kardashian.

According to the Daily Mail, while Censori and Kardashian are reportedly amicable with one another, the latter is not a fan of his ex's wife wearing risque outfits around her children.