An ex-detention officer in Fulton County, Georgia, is facing multiple charges after allegedly receiving bribes from one of Young Thug's co-defendants in his YSL RICO trial, as well as from other inmates to smuggle prohibited items into jail.

Karmen Bailey, 31, was arrested on Friday on two counts of bribery, four counts of violating her oath of office, and two counts of delivering banned items to inmates. It is unclear as of press time if she has entered a plea.

An arrest affidavit cited by 11 Alive accused Bailey of getting a total of $17,000 in bribes from the families of inmates — including Young Thug's co-defendant Marquavius Huey — in exchange for smuggling drugs and other banned items into Fulton County Jail.

Former Fulton County jail officer facing charges for allegedly taking bribes from inmates, including YSL defendant https://t.co/Gr1jSNqblb — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) October 9, 2024

Jail officials first became aware of her alleged actions in May.

According to court documents, investigators searched Bailey's phone in August and found evidence that she allegedly received over 20 payments from inmates' family members and associates, including Huey's mother and sister.

During their investigation, authorities allegedly found that Bailey received $500 from Huey's mom Malissa in May and $1,000 from his sister Jermiyah.

After getting the money, the then-detention officer reportedly allowed Huey to go to restricted areas of the jail where he would allegedly sell drugs to other inmates.

Bailey was reportedly caught on surveillance camera in July escorting Huey and a second unnamed inmate to one of these areas. While there, the men allegedly delivered two packages potentially containing drugs and cell phones to two other inmates.

In the affidavit, an investigator said that Bailey, who resigned from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in August, "failed to perform the official action of seizing contraband (e.g., substance appearing to be white pills) from inmate Huey."

The investigator also accused Bailey of giving Huey "the ability to temporarily reside within a restricted area where she assisted other inmates in the procurement of contraband," the document said.

Huey's mother and sister have also been taken into custody and charged with bribery.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Huey and another inmate, who was not identified, each received one count of items prohibited for possession to their existing charges as a result of the investigation into Bailey's actions.

Huey, also known as Qua, is one of six defendants being tried in the ongoing YSL RICO case in Georgia, where Young Thug faces drug, weapon, and gang-related charges.