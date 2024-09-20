In a surprising and heartfelt moment, Mariah the Scientist answered a call from Young Thug, who is currently incarcerated, right in the middle of an interview.

Mariah took a phone call from her incarcerated boyfriend, Young Thug, during an interview with Latto and Angel Reese on the 'Unapologetically Angel' podcast.. As the call came through, Mariah didn't hesitate to pick up, allowing fans and viewers to witness their enduring bond firsthand. The moment was quickly shared and discussed across social media, where fans praised her unwavering support for the rapper.

Mariah the Scientist answering a jail call from Young Thug during her interview with Angel Reese & Latto.😭#WNBA pic.twitter.com/v30wud7lAP — Angel And Kamilla👯‍♀️ (@AngelAndKamilla) September 19, 2024

Mariah's words during the call captured the depth of their relationship. While on the phone with Thug, she expressed how much she missed him and how she continues to stand by him during this challenging time. Fans were particularly moved by her statement: "It's cute, you know. I love him. It is kind of like [long-distance] but I get to see him in court, so I be going to court. Sometimes I fall asleep in there. I just go to breathe his air... I love my man, yes. I love him." This quote resonated with many, especially those following the couple's journey closely.

She's too real for that🥺❤️ — ChrisWithNoViolence (@khandizwe_chris) September 20, 2024

The reaction on social media was swift and overwhelmingly positive. Many fans flooded platforms like X with praise for Mariah, commending her for staying true to her relationship. "She's too real for that," one user wrote, capturing the sentiment of many others who admired her authenticity.

Mariah has long been a vocal supporter of Young Thug, despite the legal battles he's facing. This recent public display of her loyalty has only solidified her image as a steadfast partner.

The Young Thug trial continues to develop, with significant moments including the testimony of Quindarius Zachary, also known as Lil D, who is gravely ill with sickle cell disease and was arrested as a material witness. His attorney has pleaded for his release due to health concerns. Meanwhile, other witnesses like Lil Woody and Mounk Tounk have contributed to the case, with Woody's inconsistent testimony causing controversy after he admitted to lying about Young Thug to protect himself. Recent shifts in the case have led to the recusal of Judge Glanville, further complicating the trial's progression.