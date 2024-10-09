Chris Pine has broken his silence on the speculation about his potential return for "The Princess Diaries 3."

Since lead star Anne Hathaway revealed that the third movie is happening and that she will reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis, fans have been begging on social media for Pine to join the project as well

However, Pine, who played Mia's love interest Nicholas Devereaux in 2004's "The Princess Diaries 2," apparently hasn't been contacted by the production yet about a potential return.

When asked about the recently announced sequel on Tuesday's episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna," he admitted, "I don't know anything."

Jenna Bush Hager insisted that a third movie wouldn't be complete without Pine's Nicholas, to which the actor responded, "Call Disney! Call Bob Iger!"

Chris Pine responds on Hoda and Jenna to “Princess Diaries 3” being in the works: pic.twitter.com/s3q80wtaEq — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 8, 2024

Pine added that his "answer" to questions about a possible return was "I've gotta see" as he "[doesn't] know anything about" the project yet.

However, he made it clear that he finds it "fantastic" that Disney is making a sequel, seemingly suggesting that he was open to reprising his role.

"It could save the world," Pine said of "The Princess Diaries 3."

"The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," which marked Pine's movie debut, ended with Nicholas and Mia in love and her being crowned queen of Genovia, so it's no surprise that longtime fans of the franchise hope to see Pine and Hathaway reunite in the sequel.

"Come on, Chris, make the call," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Pine's comments. "We need a Nick and Mia reunion."

"Anne as queen and Chris as king consort in 'Princess Diaries 3,'" another tweeted. "This or nothing."

"The 'Get Chris Pine in 'Princess Diaries 3'' campaign starts now," a third comment read.

"Chris Pine, you must be in 'Princess Diaries 3,'" another urged.

One person suggested that Pine may just be playing coy.

"He's playing dumb," they wrote. "Them producers know what we want and they're gonna give it to us."

Last week, Hathaway shared the exciting news that "The Princess Diaries 3" was in development at Disney with Adele Lim at the helm.

"Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures," the Oscar winner revealed on Instagram Friday. "The fairy tale continues."

No other details about the sequel have been disclosed as of this writing.