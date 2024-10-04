It appears a wish has finally come true.

It was announced to fans Friday, October 4, that 'Princess Diaries 3' is finally underway, set to be led by 'Crazy Rich Asians' director, Adele Lim, per 'Variety.'

"As a diehard fan of the original 'Princess Diaries,' I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," Lim said in a statement per the Hollywood outlet.

"We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

According to the media outlet, the film has been progress since 2022. Last year 'The Devil Wears Prada' star Anne Hathaway shared her excitement for the progress of the fan-favorite film during an interview with 'V Magazine.'

"We're in a good place," Hathaway quipped. "There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place."

According to the film hub, the third sequel to the beloved franchise is set to continue 2001's original story and part two of the series, 'Royal Engagement,' rather than a total reboot to the story line.

Hathaway is set to reprise her iconic role as Mia Thermopolis in the beloved film. That said, it remains up in the air as to whether actress Julie Andrews will reprise her role as Hathaway's grandmother and former Queen of Genovia, Clarisse.

'The Princess Diaries' is both a book and movie, which follows a teenager in the heart of New York who discovers that she's the princess of a small European principality, called Genovia.

The film went on to become a box office hit, with the first film earning a jaw-dropping $165 in global ticket sales. Part 2 of the series, 'Royal Engagement,' followed the same path to success, earning $134 million worldwide.

Although Disney has finally signed onto the 3 installment, a release date has yet to be announced.