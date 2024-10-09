The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday announced the Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition, and Vogue announced the co-chairs for next year's Met Gala, which supports the department.

The exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," is inspired by Monica L. Miller's 2009 book, "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity," and will display garments, paintings and photographs documents dandyism in the style of Black men from the 18th century to the present.

Vogue announced that the co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala, alongside editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, will be actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and rappers A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named honorary chair.

The magazine said the dress code for the event will be announced early next year.

The co-chairs are known as fashion icons in their own right, and it will be Williams' second turn as a Met Gala co-chair. The rapper has recently been serving as creative director for Louis Vuitton Men's.

A$AP Rocky is a street style staple, landing him in a variety of luxury fashion campaigns over the years. Domingo is regularly considered one of Hollywood's best-dressed actors, while Hamilton regularly wears high fashion to the race track.

The Met Gala will take place on May 5, 2025. "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" will be on view at the Met's Costume Institute from May 6 through October 26, 2025.

