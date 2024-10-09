In his new memoir 'Walking Disaster,' Deryck Whibley, the frontman of the band Sum 41, claims that he and Paris Hilton used to get high on cocaine before hooking up.

Whibley writes in his memoir 'Walking Disaster' that he and Paris Hilton had a brief fling in 2003, during which they allegedly did cocaine together. According to "Daily Mail," Whibley, in his memoir, recounts an encounter at a Los Angeles nightclub where Hilton allegedly kept the drug in her purse.

Whibley shared, "Paris pulled out a bit of coke... I did one bump, which turned out to be the purest, most amazing blow I'd ever had in my entire life. It wasn't edgy, it wasn't speedy, I didn't feel my heart racing at all. I just felt f****** incredible."

The rocker also describes a surreal scene that followed. He and Hilton, allegedly high on cocaine, reportedly made out on the hood of a vintage Porsche. "Her top came off and it was getting intense. The only thing that wasn't part of the dream was the guys from the band at the end of the driveway yelling at me because I was taking so long," he wrote.

Whibley admits the alleged drug use led to him passing out in a "Xanax coma" alongside Hilton, causing him to miss Sum 41's first Canadian show. "I was conked out in a Xanax coma next to Paris Hilton in some random person's house in the Hollywood Hills after partying with rock stars all night." He also shares a wild experience of allegedly doing cocaine with Scott Weiland, lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots. When police arrived at a party, he claims the group faked an orgy to avoid being caught.

In another startling revelation found in the book, Whibley accuses his former manager, Greig Nori, of sexual abuse. Whibley claims the abuse began when he was 18, with Nori manipulating him emotionally and sexually. Nori allegedly told him, "I've never experienced same-sex attraction before, but you bring it out in me because what we have is so special." According to Whibley, the abuse stopped after a friend intervened, though Nori continued to verbally and psychologically manipulate him. Whibley's ex-wife, Avril Lavigne, recognized the situation as abusive, saying, "That's abuse! He sexually abused you."

Whibley ultimately won a lawsuit against Nori in 2018, reclaiming songwriting credits he said were wrongfully taken from him. Nori has denied the claims against him.